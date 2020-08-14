Wilma Bujol Hebert



Jennings - Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Mae Bujol Hebert, 97, of Jennings will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17th, 2020 at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church with Father Trey Angie officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.



Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and continue until time of service.



Mrs. Hebert was a devoted wife and mother. Mae loved her family fiercely, always making them feel safe and secure in her love. She prized education and championed her loved ones' academic and athletic endeavors. She had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren, who delighted in her sense of humor. An avid reader, she inspired a love of reading in her family members. She was always ready with a listening ear and practical advice. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and Ladies Altar Society. After the loss of her beloved son, Ron, Mae became very active in Compassionate Friends, the bereavement program at OLHC. Heaven rejoices at her return, and the world sighs at her earthly departure.



Those left to cherish her memories are daughters, Billie Marie (Gene) Haydel of Jennings; Annette Allen, Catherine Hebert and Myra (Mark) Hebert all of Lafayette; son, Chuck Hebert of Jennings; one brother, James Bujol of Las Cruces, New Mexico; grandchildren, Jon (Kim) Valdetero, Jason (Blake) Valdetero, Kelli (Luis) Ribera, Nicole (Isaiah) Pires, Ryan (Brandis) Phelan, Jena (Mike Fornal) Valdetero, Hayley Hebert, Melanie Hebert, Layla Hebert; twelve great grandchildren and a very special niece, Renee Bujol Myers.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Paul Hebert; parents, Orrin and Allie Guidry Bujol; son, Ron Hebert; sons-in-law, David Valdetero and Mike Allen;



two sisters, Helen Hale and Rose Bujol and three brothers, Warren, Donald, and Carroll (Chubby) Bujol.



The family wishes to express thanks to Hospice of Acadiana and the caregivers who cared for her during her last months, especially Shamara Kelly and Christine Calais.









