Wilma Roy Bowles
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Wilma Roy Bowles, 90, who passed away on October 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, George R. Bowles, III of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Karen E. Bowles of Houston, TX; three grandchildren Asheley D. Bowles and Dana J. Bowles, both of Houston, TX and Brandon N. and Monique G. Bowles, both of Baton Rouge, LA; her brother- in-law,Theodore Larry Bowles and Shirley Prejean Bowles of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Juliette S. Bowles of Tuskegee, AL and Myrtle B. Williams of Virginia Beach, VA; four god daughters, Joyce H. Thomas of SC, Karen B. Pierre of LA, Kassandra Bowles Woods of FL and Kemba Bowles Hendrix of DC.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, George R. Bowles, Jr.; her youngest son, Paul W. Bowles; her parents, Adeline Jones Roy Broussard and Charley "Bee" Roy and stepfather, Walter Broussard.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
