1/1
Wilma Roy Bowles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma Roy Bowles

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Wilma Roy Bowles, 90, who passed away on October 7, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, George R. Bowles, III of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Karen E. Bowles of Houston, TX; three grandchildren Asheley D. Bowles and Dana J. Bowles, both of Houston, TX and Brandon N. and Monique G. Bowles, both of Baton Rouge, LA; her brother- in-law,Theodore Larry Bowles and Shirley Prejean Bowles of Atlanta, GA; sisters-in-law, Juliette S. Bowles of Tuskegee, AL and Myrtle B. Williams of Virginia Beach, VA; four god daughters, Joyce H. Thomas of SC, Karen B. Pierre of LA, Kassandra Bowles Woods of FL and Kemba Bowles Hendrix of DC.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, George R. Bowles, Jr.; her youngest son, Paul W. Bowles; her parents, Adeline Jones Roy Broussard and Charley "Bee" Roy and stepfather, Walter Broussard.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved