Wilmer Lloyd Landry
Milton - Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, for Wilmer Lloyd Landry, 93, who passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum.
Deacon Keith Duhon of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Milton, will conduct the funeral services.
Mr. Landry is survived by his children, Darrel Landry (Brenda), Judy Hebert (James), Janet Broussard (John), Kennell Landry, and Claude Landry; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchild; 2 great great grandchildren; and one sister.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Evelyn Broussard Landry; his parents, Claude and Lucette Hebert Landry; his sister, Flossie May Landry; and his great granddaughter, Sophie Faye Vidrine.
A native and resident of Milton, Louisiana, Wilmer loved dancing and playing cards, especially his euchre tournaments. He proudly served his country in WWII as a member of the United States Navy and was an active member of the VFW Judice Post. Wilmer was a loyal employee of Missouri Pacific Railroad for 40 years and retired in 1988.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Landry, Lloyd Hebert, Jeffrey Hebert, Kyle Hebert, Kevin Klipstein and Timothy Landry.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryan Landry, Chase Gaspard and Tyler Broussard.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Wilmer Lloyd Landry's name to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, P. O. Box 299, Milton, Louisiana, 70558.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Landry family to the doctors, nurses and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811