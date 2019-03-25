|
|
Woodrow Stephen Daigle
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Woodrow Stephen Daigle, 87, who passed away on March 22, 2019 at 11:30PM at Magnolia Estates.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:00AM to 1:45PM. A Rosary will be recited at 12:00PM in the funeral home.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2019