Services
Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott, LA 70583
337-235-9445
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott, LA 70583
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Delhomme Funeral Home - Scott - Scott
705 Marie St.
Scott, LA 70583
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Woodrow Stephen Daigle


Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for Woodrow Stephen Daigle, 87, who passed away on March 22, 2019 at 11:30PM at Magnolia Estates.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Scott on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 8:00AM to 1:45PM. A Rosary will be recited at 12:00PM in the funeral home.

Please visit www.delhommefuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2019
