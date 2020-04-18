|
|
Yola Granger
Lafayette - Yola Marie Granger was born on October 7, 1922 in Scott, LA to the late Victor Granger and the late Helen Marie Granger. On Friday, April 17, 2020, Yola left her earthly home and continued her journey to her new heavenly home.
She attended school until 7th Grade. She married the late Milton Will Benoit. Together, they ran a mom and pop grocery store for 20 years. She became disabled and stayed at home to take care of her kids and grandkids.
Yola is survived by her sons, Joseph Milton Benoit and his wife, Barbara of Lafayette, and Lafayette Fire Chief Robert P. Benoit; a brother, Albert Granger and Barbara of San Antonio, Texas; her grandchildren: Donovan Benoit, Robert P. Benoit, Jr. and his wife Kelly, Jeremy N. Benoit "JB SAXX", Brittney N. Benoit and Courtney L. Benoit; seven great-grandchildren: Brianna, Cairo, Melody, Mia, Cali, Xuri and Xhane; a nephew, Raymond Granger of Port Arthur, Texas; a sister-in-law, Veronica Benoit and special friends, Audrey Leblanc and Raymond Richard.
Yola was preceded in death by her parents: Victor and Helen Marie Granger; a daughter, Mary Elaine Benoit; and brothers, Rufus and Roy Granger.
The Benoit Family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Joseph Brierre, Lourdes Oncology Staff, Dr. Nathan Landry and Staff, Courtyard Manor Nursing Home Staff, and Home Health Care Assistant, Brenda Thomas.
In Lieu of Flowers, the Family request that donations are sent to the Miles Perret Cancer Center in honor of Yola Marie Granger.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020