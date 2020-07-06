1/1
Yolande Melancon Belaire
Yolande Melancon Belaire

Scott - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Scott, for Yolande Melancon Belaire, 98, who died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro.

Interment will be in Sts Peter & Paul Cemetery.

Reverend Gil Dutel will be the Celebrant of the funeral Mass.

Survivors include her daughter, Lorraine Belaire Trammel; her grandchildren, Louis Joseph Trammel, Lesley T. Mouton, Lorretta Celeste Trammel and Lance Paul Trammel; and her great grandchildren, Mckenzy Trammel, Trace Mouton, Drew Mouton, Lenzie Trammel and Hannah Trammel.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "JJ" John Belaire; her parents, Julian and Celeste Marie Melancon; her brother, Joe Melancon; and her sisters, Felicie Hoffpauir, Marie Nero and Alice Forestier.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Wednesday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320






Published in The Advertiser from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
