Zervin "Zoe" Lastrape
Lafayette - Graveside services were held on Monday, June 22, 2020 for Zervin "Zoe" Lastrape, 86, who passed away on June 21, 2020 at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home.

Zervin, "Zoe" as he was known by most people who met him, was a "helper" to all he met. He never met a stranger and always enjoyed being in the company of others. Zervin was the youngest child born to Sarah and Carlton Lastrape. At four years of age he was stricken with polio, leaving him mentally and physically challenged; however, he did not let this hinder him from being an active participant in the church and community.

Left to cherish his memories are a host of family and friends, especially the Progressive Baptist Church family.

Zervin was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah and Carlton Lastrape; two brothers, Charles and Freddie Lastrape and an aunt who cared for him following the death of his parents, Lillie Fils.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




Published in The Advertiser from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
