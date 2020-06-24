Home
Parkside Funerals
254 East Cam Road, Burnie
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6433 4010
Brian Maxwell RICHARDSON


1934 - 2020
RICHARDSON Brian Maxwell 17.3.1934 - 20.6.2020 Loving husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Ricki and Julie, Stephen and Cindy, Brett, Tracy and Jed, Heath and Cristy. Loving Pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Died peacefully surrounded by family, will be sadly missed by all. RIP. 'I can no longer see you with my eyes, touch you with my hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever' It's time to go, we've said goodbye, on angels wings may you fly. With manicured greens Luke has prepared, it's time for a roll, he'll meet you up there. May you find peace together. Forever in our hearts, Rick, Julie and Family. Loved Dad, father-in-law and Pop of Tracy, Jed, Marlee and Liam, and Taylor and Ellen. There is a place forever in our hearts just for you, we'll miss you. 'The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you, shall never fade away'



Published in The Advocate on June 24, 2020
