Calvin Eugene Beal entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie Stewart Beal; daughters: Meghan N. Beal, Esq., Cherie E. Beal, and Brandi R. Beal; and grandchildren: Zuri R. Beal, Kali M. Roan, and Kain J. Roan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, and although guests are unable to attend, it will be streamed via Facebook Live @WesleyUMC.BatonRouge.La. Pastor and Officiant, Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne. Interment, Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Calvin E. Beal Memorial Scholarship Fund via https://paypal.me/pools/campaign/113570724993765322

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020.