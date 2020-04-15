Calvin Eugene Beal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Eugene Beal entered into eternal rest on March 29, 2020 at the age of 65. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie Stewart Beal; daughters: Meghan N. Beal, Esq., Cherie E. Beal, and Brandi R. Beal; and grandchildren: Zuri R. Beal, Kali M. Roan, and Kain J. Roan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, and although guests are unable to attend, it will be streamed via Facebook Live @WesleyUMC.BatonRouge.La. Pastor and Officiant, Rev. Fredrick Sweetwyne. Interment, Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Services entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Calvin E. Beal Memorial Scholarship Fund via https://paypal.me/pools/campaign/113570724993765322

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved