A native of Alexandria and resident of Plaquemine, Charlie Norris Jr., departed this life on Sunday April 12, 2020, at the age of 76 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Charlie is survived by his children; his companion, Ida Johnson; a brother & a sister; nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting will be held on Wednesday April 14, 2020, at 25325 La Hwy 1, Plaquemine, LA. Interment will be on Thursday April 15, 2020, at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Plaquemine, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Interment
Grace Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
