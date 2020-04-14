Fannie Anderson Davis
Fannie Anderson Davis entered into her father's arms on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was an 70 years old and a resident of White Castle. She was an amazing spiritual vocalist that sung in her church choir and area churches. A private service will be held by the family. She's Survived by her devoted Husband, Ronald Davis, 4 children Daryl Anderson, Kevin (Nedra) Anderson of White Castle, Darlene Thomas of Plaquemine, and Adris (Delvick) Anderson Brown of Addis, La. 9 grandchildren, 12 great grand, 3 God Children, 2 sisters, 4 brothers and a host family and friends. Private Celebration of Life conducted by Rev. Chris D. Plant Jr. Interment in Asbury Methodist Church Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
