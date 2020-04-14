"The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pasture: he leadeth me beside the still waters." Psalm 23:1-2. Gloria Mae Christmas was born April 13, 1941 to the Late Junius Anthony and Martha Pierson Christophe. On Friday, April 10, 2020 at Baton Rouge General-Bluebonnet, Gloria entered into eternal life. Gloria accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized by the Late Rev. Arthur Jenkins, Sr. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church on May 2, 1955. She was an Usher. Gloria was united in Holy Matrimony on February 10, 1963 to the Late Joseph Earl Christmas, Sr. and to their union six children were born. Gloria was educated in the Iberville Parish School System and was a 1960 graduate. She became well known for her famous homemade lemon, sweet potato and coconut pies. She was a diehard fan of the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Lakers. She also loved her puzzle books, watching "Wheel of Fortune" and playing the game of Connect Four with family. Gloria is survived by a loving and devoted family, six children, Melva of Houston, TX, Gwendolyn, Donna (Floyd) Turner, Joseph, Jr., Adrian (JoAnn), Latoya of Plaquemine, LA; seven grandchildren, Brittany, Jeramie and Naja Turner, Christian Jenkins and Cameron, Gabriel and Madison Christmas; one brother, Leroy Christophe, Sr. of Plaquemine, LA; one devoted God-child, Kerry Christophe, Sr.; devoted nephews, Roland Christophe, Jr., Herman Christophe, Sr. and Arthur Christophe; devoted nieces, Antoinette "Robin" Pryer, Beverly Georgetown, JoAnn Christophe and Bridget Louis; one brother-in-law, William Christmas; three sisters-in-law, Eliska Christophe, Mary Lee Christophe and Mary Alice Christmas-Villa; several special friends, Lucy Jones, Elizabeth Lindsey, Delores Richard, Judith Pugh, Audrey Pugh, Mercy Pugh, Mary Helen Dubios, Michael Jenkins, Gracie Osbourn and Denise Green; also a devoted daughter-in-law, Demetria Glover; a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews other relatives and friends including Rosemary & LaVegas Bridgewater and Mt. Airy Baptist Church Family. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, husband, nine brothers-Roland, Sr., Raymond, Jr., Herman, Sr., Clarence, Charles and Lionel Sr. Christophe, Daniel, David and Joseph Anthony; 1 sister, Veola Anthony. Special thanks to the staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center, Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet and Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services. A private service will be held by the family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Entombment Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.