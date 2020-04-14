James Atlas "Boots" Westbrook
James "Boots" Atlas Westbrook, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 13, 2020. He is rejoicing with Jesus now and experiencing a joy we can only imagine. He was a resident of Baton Rouge. He leaves behind his loving children, Lynn Champagne, Cheryle King and husband John, and Dennis Westbrook and wife Linda; grandchildren, David Barham and wife Stephanie, Jason Barham, D'Lynn Barham, Jamey Westbrook and wife Cookie, Wyndi Guillory and husband Mike, Melissa Marter and husband Clifton, John III, and Michael and Morgan King; thirteen great-grandchildren, Hunter, Garrett and wife Baleigh, Bailey Lynn, and Jacob Barham, Julian, Katharine, and Adelynn Rubio, Jordan and Lucy Westbrook, Sarah Davidson and husband Seth, and Maegan Guillory, and Victoria and Brooke Marter; two great-great-grandsons, Cade Guillory and Lincoln Barham. He was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Westbrook; parents, Willie and Effie Westbrook; siblings, Everett Westbrook and LaVerne Strong. A private service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory with a memorial service to be scheduled for a later date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
