James "Boss" Cook, Jr., entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a Retired Supervisor II with City Parish. Survived by his wife, Virley Cook; 4 daughters; 5 sons; 2 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, James Cook and Hermie Bankston. A private service will be held will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.