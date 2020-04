James "Boss" Cook, Jr., entered into eternal rest on April 12, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a Retired Supervisor II with City Parish. Survived by his wife, Virley Cook; 4 daughters; 5 sons; 2 sisters; 6 brothers and a host of grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, James Cook and Hermie Bankston. A private service will be held will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Interment Hope Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.