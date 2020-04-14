June Shultz McGehee passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a resident of Landmark of Baton Rouge at the time of her death, and a native of Lake Charles, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur John McGehee, and her parents Ralph and Edna Earl Shultz. June was a career educator and taught in Jennings, Ferriday, and Lake Charles. June was a member of First Christian Church of Lake Charles, and a member of P.E.O. She was an avid golfer much of her life and enjoyed cooking, fine dining and watching sports. Having spent a summer in New York with Summer Stock Theatre, June was a lifelong movie buff and realized her dream of acting when she had a part in the 2006 movie Little Chenier. She would be thrilled to know she is listed on IMDb. June is survived by her son, Arthur John McGehee, Jr (Jennifer) of Baton Rouge, along with three grandchildren, Molly McGehee Larpenteur (Jacob), Christopher and Hunter McGehee, great granddaughter, Mary Hardin Larpenteur, brothers Ronald (Sarah) and Terry (Monika) Shultz, sister Barbara Graf, and several nieces and nephews. June will be greatly missed.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.