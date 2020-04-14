Lodena Dietrich Rivett a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Baton Rouge LA, passed away on April 13, 2020 at 1:45 pm at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by parents Christian Henry Dietrich and Marguerite Catherine Kellum Dietrich. Husband Gerald Rivett Sr. .Sons Terry Rivett, Jerry Rivett, and Ricky Rivett. Daughter Betty Rae Rivett Mayeux; grandson, Brandon Rivett; brothers, Milton, Christian, Bill, Stewart, Vernon, Donald, Carl Dietrich. She is survived by Daughter Sharon (C.A.) Britt, Daughter-in-law Kim Rivett. Grandchildren/Great-grandchildren; Trey and Layla Rivett, Heath, Beryl, Molly and Eli Britt, Derek Britt, Justin and Aubrey Rivett, Heather and Will Berot, Brittani and Hunter Harris, Whitney, Brannon, Greyson, and Brynlee Ogden, Natasha Wax, Jonathan and Logan Perron; sisters: Jane Lambert, Mary Claire Garrene, Catherine LeBouef and Barbara Albarez. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.