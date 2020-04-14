Louis Tillotson
1933 - 2020
Mr. Louis Tillotson a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was born on December 25, 1933 to the late Percy L. Sr and Icola Tillotson. He passed away peacefully at his home on April 12, 2020 at 9:30am at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his parents Icola and Percy L. Tillotson Sr. and brothers Percy L. Tillotson Jr, William (Billy) Tillotson, Lawrence Tillotson, one sister, Helen Counts, son in law Robert C. Johnson Jr.and one grandson, Jarae Johnson. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mandy Tillotson of Baton Rouge, a daughter, Janeiro Johnson of Prairieville, Louisiana and a son,Tasoni Tillotson of Dallas, Texas and a granddaughter, Alyssa Johnson of Prairieville, Louisiana as well as brothers Leonard Tillotson of Baton Rouge and Henry Tillotson of Houston, Texas and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Due to Covid 19 there will be a gravesite service limited to 10 people only to be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on April 16 at 10am. Burial will follow.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
