Martin Shepherd
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Shepherd, III, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 12, 2020. He entered this world on 07/09/1937 in New Orleans La, born to Martin "Bull" and May Ebling Shepherd. He is survived by his children Amy Martina Norton and spouse Edward Norton, Martin "Mike" Shepherd and spouse Kay Shepherd, David "Mitch" Shepherd and spouse Jewell Shepherd, Marcie Shepherd. Proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years Amy Halleanne Shepherd, and his parents Martin "Bull" and May Ebling Shepherd. Marty and Halleanne were college sweethearts, meeting on the campus of LSU and remained lifelong LSU supporters. Marty grew up in New Orleans and is a graduate of Jesuit High School. He had a successful career and was very distinguish amongst his peers in the Insurance Industry. Marty earned many awards and accolades during his long career. Insurance was a natural fit for him. Marty had a talent for helping people in difficult times. His greatest joy was his large family. He was a great dad, who loved our ritual Sunday football games in the front yard. Playing quarter back for both sides, he was very popular with the neighborhood children. As an avid outdoorsman he loved teaching his Grandchildren how to swim and fish on his water front property. Survived by his 11 Grandchildren, Travis Shepherd, Joshua Norton, Ryan Shepherd, Shaun Shepherd, Meryl Norton Flynt, Amy Norton Bartz, Jordan Shepherd, Martin J. Shepherd, Trevor Shepherd, Michael Shepherd, Trent Shepherd, and 9 Great Grandchildren while anxiously awaiting 3 more Great Grandchildren. He treasured his role as "Grumpa". He was a large man with a commanding presence blessed with an infectious laugh and a big heart. As the patriarch of the family he led by example raising strong Christian children. He is loved and will be missed daily. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 1:00pm on the grounds of Resthaven Funeral home.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
16
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved