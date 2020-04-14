Martin Shepherd, III, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 12, 2020. He entered this world on 07/09/1937 in New Orleans La, born to Martin "Bull" and May Ebling Shepherd. He is survived by his children Amy Martina Norton and spouse Edward Norton, Martin "Mike" Shepherd and spouse Kay Shepherd, David "Mitch" Shepherd and spouse Jewell Shepherd, Marcie Shepherd. Proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years Amy Halleanne Shepherd, and his parents Martin "Bull" and May Ebling Shepherd. Marty and Halleanne were college sweethearts, meeting on the campus of LSU and remained lifelong LSU supporters. Marty grew up in New Orleans and is a graduate of Jesuit High School. He had a successful career and was very distinguish amongst his peers in the Insurance Industry. Marty earned many awards and accolades during his long career. Insurance was a natural fit for him. Marty had a talent for helping people in difficult times. His greatest joy was his large family. He was a great dad, who loved our ritual Sunday football games in the front yard. Playing quarter back for both sides, he was very popular with the neighborhood children. As an avid outdoorsman he loved teaching his Grandchildren how to swim and fish on his water front property. Survived by his 11 Grandchildren, Travis Shepherd, Joshua Norton, Ryan Shepherd, Shaun Shepherd, Meryl Norton Flynt, Amy Norton Bartz, Jordan Shepherd, Martin J. Shepherd, Trevor Shepherd, Michael Shepherd, Trent Shepherd, and 9 Great Grandchildren while anxiously awaiting 3 more Great Grandchildren. He treasured his role as "Grumpa". He was a large man with a commanding presence blessed with an infectious laugh and a big heart. As the patriarch of the family he led by example raising strong Christian children. He is loved and will be missed daily. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 16 at 1:00pm on the grounds of Resthaven Funeral home.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.