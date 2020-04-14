Nancy Wing Payte
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Wing Payte, servant of God, went to her eternal home on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 to move in to the place prepared for her by Jesus. She was born March 15, 1964 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She became a Christian and enjoyed membership in the Broadmoor Methodist Church along with her devoted parents, Ervin and Laverne Payte. As an only child, Nancy enjoyed a fairy tale childhood excelling in school, dance and piano. She was a graduate of Tara High School and attended LSU Baton Rouge. She was taken from her devoted and loving parents by the cruel mental disease of schizophrenia at the age of 19. She resided in East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, Louisiana from the age of 23 to her present of 56. She was taken from this earth by the deadly pandemic of COVID-19. She leaves to cherish her memory her uncle, John Robert Wing, three first cousins, Diane Covington and husband, Sammy, Linda Fontenot and husband, John, Lindsey Spence and husband, John and several second, third and fourth cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin Winford Payte, Jr. and Laverne Wing Payte and aunts, Mildred Payte Scardina and Christine Wing Hinckley. The family would like to thank all of the courageous health workers who took care of Nancy for 33 years and especially those who risked their own lives to help her unsuccessfully battle COVID-19. May God Bless All Of You.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved