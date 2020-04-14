Nancy Wing Payte, servant of God, went to her eternal home on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020 to move in to the place prepared for her by Jesus. She was born March 15, 1964 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She became a Christian and enjoyed membership in the Broadmoor Methodist Church along with her devoted parents, Ervin and Laverne Payte. As an only child, Nancy enjoyed a fairy tale childhood excelling in school, dance and piano. She was a graduate of Tara High School and attended LSU Baton Rouge. She was taken from her devoted and loving parents by the cruel mental disease of schizophrenia at the age of 19. She resided in East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, Louisiana from the age of 23 to her present of 56. She was taken from this earth by the deadly pandemic of COVID-19. She leaves to cherish her memory her uncle, John Robert Wing, three first cousins, Diane Covington and husband, Sammy, Linda Fontenot and husband, John, Lindsey Spence and husband, John and several second, third and fourth cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin Winford Payte, Jr. and Laverne Wing Payte and aunts, Mildred Payte Scardina and Christine Wing Hinckley. The family would like to thank all of the courageous health workers who took care of Nancy for 33 years and especially those who risked their own lives to help her unsuccessfully battle COVID-19. May God Bless All Of You.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020.