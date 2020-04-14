Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a 63 year old native of Bunkie, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family will have private service. Survivors include her children, Dedra Griffin(Chedorick), Jamela Griffin(Raphael) and Roderica Wilson; siblings, Vergia Tompkins(Eafren), Diane Robinson(Patrick), Katherine Wilson, Richard Simmons(Alma),Tony Simmons(Velma), Lonnie Simmons(Terry), Pauline Carter(Terryl,Sr.), Billy(Paula) and Roosevelt(Demitre) Guient; grandchildren, Troyona, Shannon, Jamyra and Dailyn; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; Oscar Simmons and Ethel Guient. Services may be viewed on Wednesday at noon via FB Llive at Miller and Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020.