Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a 63 year old native of Bunkie, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family will have private service. Survivors include her children, Dedra Griffin(Chedorick), Jamela Griffin(Raphael) and Roderica Wilson; siblings, Vergia Tompkins(Eafren), Diane Robinson(Patrick), Katherine Wilson, Richard Simmons(Alma),Tony Simmons(Velma), Lonnie Simmons(Terry), Pauline Carter(Terryl,Sr.), Billy(Paula) and Roosevelt(Demitre) Guient; grandchildren, Troyona, Shannon, Jamyra and Dailyn; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; Oscar Simmons and Ethel Guient. Services may be viewed on Wednesday at noon via FB Llive at Miller and Daughter Mortuary.

