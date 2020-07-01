Adamae Curby, age 92, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 15, 2020.

She was born March 6, 1928, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Vernon and Laura Allen. She was raised in Arizona with her three siblings, Viola "LaVerne" (deceased), Harry "Rollie" (deceased), and Gladys. She was a beloved mother of Glenna Jo Jacket (deceased) and DeeAnn Laurette Grayson.

Adamae was a longtime resident of San Diego before moving to Alpine in 1966 to her home in Carveacre Estates. "Ada" worked as an Office Manager at All American Disposal in Alpine for many years.

She was married to Coleman "Curly" Hubbard for 23 years, until his passing in 1983. They were both active in the community and well-known at the Alpine VFW. In 1993 she married Norman Curby of Alpine. He was her beloved husband and caretaker until he passed away in 2017.

She is survived by her sister Gladys Lokers, daughter DeeAnn Grayson, five grandchildren: Richard Anthony, Scott Anthony, Melissa Holden, Jefferson Arns, and Kelly Lipin; as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Adamae, a strong and confident woman, enjoyed spending time at home reading, doing needlework, and solving crossword puzzles. She was dedicated to staying up-to-date on current events and enjoyed caring for her home and property. She loved classic musicals and listening to show tunes.

Her family cherishes fond memories of her past, she will be dearly missed.

"My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." -Psalm 73:26

"We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord." -2 Corinthians 5:8

