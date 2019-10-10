Home

Rosary
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Angels Catholic Church
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Alpine Community Center
Burial
Following Services
Alpine Cemetery
Andrew Joseph Tompkins


1998 - 2019
Andrew Joseph Tompkins Obituary
Alpine-Andrew J. Tompkins, 21, passed away quietly and peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on September 22, 2019. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 12, 1998, in San Diego, California.
Andrew attended Alpine Elementary, Joan MacQueen Middle School, and graduated in 2016 from Granite Hills High School with honors. He attended the University of La Verne with an academic scholarship for the last two years. He was also an accomplished diver and swimmer from the time he was 7 years old. At ULV, he broke the university's record in diving as a freshman. He is survived by his father, Paul Tompkins; mother, Diana Tompkins; sister, Julia Tompkins; sister, Marion Crowley; brother in law, Tim Crowley; and nephew, Ryker Joseph Crowley. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Madelyn Bell Tompkins and Josephine Arguilez Gonzales, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on October 12th at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 10:00 a.m., funeral mass at 11:00 a.m., and burial immediately following the service will be at Alpine Cemetery. There will be a reception from 12:30-3:30 at the Alpine Community Center.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
