1934 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Early on Friday July 19, 2019 Cecil Charles Cline while resting asleep, finished his life here on earth to now be forever present with his Lord and savior Jesus. Whether overseeing the construction of 200,000-ton ships or repairing a neighbor's fence, Cecil was always happiest when he was in the midst of a project. Cecil Charles Cline of Medford, Oregon was born on October 6th, 1934 in Monroe County, Ohio to Zelda and Lawrence Cline. He spent his early years raised on a farm, driving tractors at age 10, then working the local farms harvesting potatoes and milking the Cline's cows, morning and night throughout high school. Cecil always embraced good honest hard work. Cecil married Mary Lou Kawasaki, his high school sweetheart, and two days later he shipped out to Korea to serve in the Army repairing tanks. After returning from service, Cecil made good on a wedding vow and moved with Mary Lou and their two-year-old son David Kevin to San Diego, California where they settled into the suburban life, and where he began his career in the shipbuilding business. Shortly thereafter they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Kame Su. Cecil worked for 30 years with National Steel and Shipbuilding Company constructing and testing some of the world's largest ships. The family settled into life involving their church while spending time vacationing throughout the western United States. Cecil lost his beloved Mary Lou to cancer in 1988. Following his retirement from NASSCO, Cecil married a long-time family friend, Patsene Nelson and thus started a new chapter in the lives of two families coming together as one, as Patsene's children, Wende, Brian and Tracy were welcomed into the new family. Cecil and Patsene moved to Southern Oregon where they returned to Cecil's farming roots - buying 50 acres and starting the Triple C Ranch while building themselves a beautiful new farmhouse (and more importantly, a big barn to house Cecil's collection of tools, farm equipment and building materials- if you need it- Cecil's got it!). On the Triple C, Cecil raised beef cattle, grew hay and had a robust garden while enjoying the country life. Cecil was a Deacon at Williams Community Church and served his Community and Lord Jesus Christ through lending his talents whenever he could, chopping firewood, setting up for church events, and using his tools and equipment to help others, while still finding the time to golf with friends. Cecil and Pat also enjoyed camping, hosting events at the ranch, family vacations (with all the kids and grandkids) and many world traveling adventures.

Cecil is preceded in death by father Lawrence Cline, mother Zelda Cline, first wife Mary Lou (Kawasaki) Cline. Survived by his wife, Patsene Cline, his children, David Cline, Kame Su Tuttle and her husband Jack Tuttle, Wende Glimpse and her husband Richard Glimpse, Brian Werner and his wife Stephanie Werner and Tracy Geisinger; brothers Lewis Cline and Clayton Cline, sisters Kathryn (Cline) Buresken and Marjorie (Cline) Grassnig; twelve grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Memorial Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Williams Community Church, 228 E. Fork Road, Williams Oregon 97544 and for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10 at Chapel of the Hills United Methodist Church, 25153 Viejas Boulevard, Descanso, California 91916.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Cecil's honor to Williams Community Church, Children's Camp Scholarship Fund. Published in The Alpine Sun from July 25 to July 26, 2019