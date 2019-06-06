Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Alpine Community Church
David King Shepard Obituary
David King Shepard died May 29, 2019, at age 91. Memorial Services will be at Alpine Community Church June 9th at 2 p.m. He was a World War II and Korean War Veteran. He lived his life in Alpine working as a plumber and commercial beekeeper. He was married to Elinore Wasson Shepard for 51 years. He is survived by two sons, King Shepard and Alan Shepard. Norine Shaw is his surviving sister. He has six grandchildren: Candice Shepard, Bruce Shepard, David Shepard, Michelle Shepard, Alan Shepard and Amber Shepard. He has 11 great-grandchildren. Donations can be made to Alpine Community Church.
Published in The Alpine Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019
