E. Jarret Wright returned to the earth October 31, 2019. While friends and family will miss him unendingly, local fish are respirating a collective sigh of relief. He was a dedicated angler, survivor of black metal, and huge fan of drop kicking things. A man who lived far outside the box, he loved showering outdoors, building indoors, and barbecuing in the rain. An entertaining weird wordsmith, he was pure metal of mind, but brilliant rapper at heart. Easily inspiring impromptu singalongs, and saying the things that were on nobody's mind, it is a far quieter world without him. We have lost a hardheaded, softhearted, truly unique soul, who will forever be remembered as a friend, brother, son, and cohort. His time was short, but his impact was huge. That's what she said.
Go then, there are other worlds than these.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019