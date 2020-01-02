|
Hugh Cowan, loving husband and dad, peacefully passed away Monday, December 16th, 2019 at his Fredericka Manor home at 90 years of age.
Hugh was born in Grand Island Nebraska on August 21st, 1929 to Earl and Anita Cowan (Seebohm). The oldest of five children, he was raised in Minnesota and Colorado, graduating from Rocky Ford High School in 1947. After completing two years on an athletic scholarship (football and basketball) at La Junta Junior College, Hugh enlisted in the Navy serving as an electronics technician on the USS Lofberg stationed in San Diego during the Korean War. In July of 1951, Hugh married Donna Sager. Together they raised two sons (Mike & Dennis) and a daughter (Cathy). After his military service, Hugh started up a TV repair service. With a growing family and need for better benefits, he took a job with Pacific Bell Telephone company (later AT&T) where he worked for 33 years. In November of 1982, Hugh married Lois Utterback, adding three daughters (Carol, Lynne and Jan) to his family.
In addition to six children, Hugh, also known as "Grandpa Beach", enjoyed and loved the company of his and Lois' 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. All will miss him.
Hugh enjoyed numerous hobbies, including skin diving, water skiing, body surfing, swimming, basketball, deep-sea fishing, golfing, hiking, cycling, traveling, going to plays and musical programs with Lois, and playing cards. Life was never boring with Hugh around.
Wherever he lived, Hugh served his community. His list of service is longer than his list of hobbies. For 51 years he was a highly active member of the El Cajon Valley Host Lions Club. He participated with a group of retired telephone company employees repairing "talking book machines" for the blind. He drove cancer patients to their oncology appointments. He also helped elementary school children learn to read at an elementary school in Alpine, CA. While at Fredericka Manor, he helped run the Thrift Shop and became known as the "fix it" man.
Hugh will always be remembered for working hard, playing hard and serving his community.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, January 19th at 10:30 a.m. at Fredericka Manor in Chula Vista.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Hugh Cowan's name to the Lion's Club. Donations can be made online at: https://www.lionsclub.org/en/donate.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020