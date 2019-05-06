James Louis Reeber's kind and loving heart finally failed him at age 75 on March 21, 2019. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Trenton, New Jersey, he had a series of careers showing his wide range of interests and talents: policeman, antique shop owner, auto mechanic and bartender are but a few.

He followed siblings to California and there discovered his true home in Alpine, never once missing the snow and ice of his native state. He loved the freedom and open space of his rural property and will be remembered for tooling around town in his dune buggy, white dog at his side.

Jim did not go gently into that good night. He fought to squeeze in every bit of life his weak heart would give him. He kept his sense of humor, good nature and a love for chocolate to the end and died peacefully under the good hospice care of Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Jim was predeceased by his parents Ludwig and Mary Beha Reeber of Trenton and his younger brother Jerome. He is survived by his siblings: Mary Katherine and Christopher (Annamarie Dawber) of San Diego, David (Janice) of Monroe Township, New Jersey, and Thomas (Virginia) of Austin, Texas and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Also mourning his loss are his beloved Diane Latini, Dawn Gilleo Deering, Angelica Ramirez and good friend to the end Brock Campbell.

The family thanks Dr. Arjun Reddy of the Sycuan Medical Center for his longtime care and concern for Jim. We also appreciate the doctors and nurses at Sharp Grossmont Hospital who gave him compassionate competent services over the years.

Private services will be held at a later date. To best honor Jim, please be kind to one another and to our animal friends and, if you wish, donate to an animal rescue cause.