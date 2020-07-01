Julie Lee Kinsel
1945-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Lee Kinsel, 74, was born on September 24, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri, and passed away on June 19, 2020, in San Diego, California. She is survived by her husband Earl of 54 years; her children, Jenny Kinsel, Tracy Reilly (Brian); grandchildren, John Bennett Reilly, Brody Lee Reilly; sister, Jeanette Alschbach; aunt; uncle; cousins; nieces and nephews.
Julie was born to Jewel R. Gaines and Emma M. Gaines in Springfield, Missouri and moved to San Diego, California, at the age of 2. She caught polio at the young age of 3. She underwent many years of hospitalizations and surgeries and despite the limitations, was able to achieve what doctors believed unattainable. The most notable of which was having her two daughters.
Julie and Earl were married September 5, 1965, in San Diego, California. Julie was a homemaker and lovingly raised their two daughters. Later, Julie successfully helped Earl run the family business from their home. She was a talented seamstress and later in life enjoyed making beautiful quilts. Julie and Earl moved in with their daughter Tracy, 3 years ago in Alpine, California. Julie loved living with her family and cherished the time spent with her two grandchildren. Many special memories were made that will forever be remembered. Julie was an inspiration and will be deeply missed.
A private interment is being held at Miramar National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved