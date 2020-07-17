Julie Lee Kinsel

09/24/1945 - 06/19/2020



Julie Lee Kinsel, 74, was born on September 24, 1945 in Springfield, Missouri, and passed away on June 19, 2020, in San Diego, California. She is survived by her husband Earl of 54 years; her children, Jenny Kinsel, Tracy Reilly (Brian); grandchildren, John Bennett Reilly, Brody Lee Reilly; sister, Jeanette Alschbach; aunt; uncle; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Julie was born to Jewel R. Gaines and Emma M. Gaines in Springfield, Missouri and moved to San Diego, California, at the age of 2. She caught polio at the young age of 3. She underwent many years of hospitalizations and surgeries and despite the limitations, was able to achieve what doctors believed unattainable. The most notable of which was having her two daughters.

Julie and Earl were married September 5, 1965, in San Diego, California. Julie was a homemaker and lovingly raised their two daughters. Later, Julie successfully helped Earl run the family business from their home. She was a talented seamstress and later in life enjoyed making beautiful quilts. Julie and Earl moved in with their daughter Tracy, 3 years ago in Alpine, California. Julie loved living with her family and cherished the time spent with her two grandchildren. Many special memories were made that will forever be remembered. Julie was an inspiration and will be deeply missed.

A private interment is being held at Miramar National Cemetery.

