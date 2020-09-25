Leona G. McElligott, of Alpine, California ,passed away on Sunday ,September 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.

Leona is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, James A McElligott (Mac), and their children: daughter Kimberly Beckett and husband John, son James R. McElligott and wife Kami; 3 grandchildren: Johnny Beckett, Justin and Ryan McElligott; siblings: Mary Forlenza and Rich Stephens, and many nieces and nephews.

Born to Frank and Pearl Stephens, Leona was the youngest of 8 siblings. She grew up on the South West side of Chicago in a mainly Polish/Irish neighborhood. She attended St. Adrian Grammar School from grades 1 through 8 and graduated from Maria (all girl) High School.

Leona met her husband, Mac and was married on November 26, 1960. Later that year in December 1960, they moved to San Diego and finally in 1965 settled down in Alpine, Ca. to be near Mac's grandmother Irene (Mimi) and parents Rob and Vivian. Leona retired as an Assistant Planning Engineer at Pacific Bell after a 34-year career.

Leona loved helping the less fortunate, and was not afraid to start a conversation with a stranger. She was of Catholic Faith and enjoyed helping Vivian set up their house every Saturday evening for Mass before Christ the King Episcopal Church found a permanent location in Alpine. on Midway Drive. With all her outreach, nothing gave her a greater passion than her 3 grandchildren.

Her humor, thoughtfulness, generosity will be eternally missed by all.

Rest in Paradise Leona. Heaven has gained another angel.

