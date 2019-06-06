Marvin Joseph Sylakowski, father, grandfather, great grandfather and good friend, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2019. He was surrounded by his family as he went to be with his Lord. Marvin was a resident of Alpine, yet spent most of his years residing in Lakeside, CA. He was born in Detroit, MI. He married Margaret Mrsan (deceased), had three children and moved with his family to CA in the early 1960s. Marvin worked many jobs: one of his favorites was in sales for a seating design company, where they designed and customized seating for the San Diego Sports Arena, the Civic Center, and the Old Globe Theater. He then went on to own his own business for many years. He married again, to Kathleen Phillips (deceased) and moved to Alpine.

Marvin was active in many organizations. He sang in a Barbershop Quartet, spent countless hours volunteering time at his church, and was an involved member in the Knights of Columbus. When he wasn't busy giving of his time, he loved spending his days with his grandkids, family and friends.

Marvin is survived by his three children, Mary (Mark) Pelley of Arizona, Marvin (Robin) Sylakowski of Alpine, and Bill (Jill) Sylakowski of Escondido. He leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Marvin loved life. He had a quick wit, a direct manner, was always ready with a smile and a laugh. He always had a story or experience to share. Those that knew him and loved him will miss him and his contagious laughter.

Services were held May 28, 2019, at Queen of Angels Church, Alpine, CA.

May he stay forever in our hearts. Published in The Alpine Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019