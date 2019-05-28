Owen Willard Lada 87, of Traverse City, Michigan, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. He was born on Friday the 13th of November 1931 in Traverse City, Michigan, to Frank and Clara Bell Lada. He attended Traverse City High School and graduated in 1950. After serving in the Marine Corps he returned to Traverse City and was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Maslowski on May 2, 1956. The family moved to El Cajon, California, in San Diego County where he was a butcher for 60 years. He worked at Cuyamaca Meats and ran the kill floor for close to 30 years. He also operated his own custom butcher shop, Owens Meats. He owned and operated meat plants in California and Missouri. Owen was a par golfer and loved deer hunting, a passion that continued into the 2018 deer season. In 2005 Owen returned to Traverse City and built his dream home on his Silver Lake property, not far from the original farm where he was raised.

Owen was preceded in death by his parents Fran and Clara Bell Lada, brothers Baby Joey, Frank "Buddy," John, sister Wanda, and son Owen Jr. Lada. He is survived by his wife Barbara Ann Lada of 62 years, sisters Helen Manly of Florida, AlmaTice of Fruit Port, Mary Tice of Muskegon, "brother" Jim Robertson of Traverse City. He had six children, two sons, Greg Lada and wife Diana of Mountain Grove, MO, and Owen Jr. Lada, four daughters, Yvonne Chamberlain and husband Ed of Wilseville, CA, Nancy Farr and husband Tom of North Charleston, SC, Linda Lada of Flynn Springs, CA, Terri Pastoor and husband Kevin of Wyoming, MI, 13 grandchildren, Frank, George, Jessica, Jason, Yvette, Stepahanie, Candace, Randy, Andrew, Sarah, Lance, Lanae, and Trevor, 8 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister-in-laws, and good friends.

Graveside service to be held Saturday, June 1, 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 8th Street, Traverse City, Michigan. Published in The Alpine Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019