Randy Nygaard passed away unexpectedly at his home in Alpine on June 17th, 2020. He was 58 years old. Randy was born in Salinas, CA, the son of Verna and LeRoy Nygaard. In 1984, he graduated Magna Cum Laude from California Lutheran University with a degree in Physical Education. He was proud of playing football all four years of college and of working for the Dallas Cowboys at their training camps. In 1986, Randy received his Masters of Science degree in Physical Therapy from USC. Shortly thereafter, he began working as a Physical Therapist at Sharp Grossmont Hospital. Randy helped develop a cardiac conditioning program and the SGH total joint program. More recently, Randy assumed the duties of rehab therapy software education and development and provided technical support for outpatient services at all Sharp facilities. Although he truly enjoyed this work, his greatest passion was treating his patients. He loved getting to know them and helping them get better. Even when they were in pain, he could somehow manage to get them to smile.

Randy's pride and joy was his daughter, Ali. He coached Ali's soccer teams for many years and spent some time as the Field Coordinator on the board of the Alpine AYSO. After Ali moved on to high school and water sports, Randy chronicled the games and teams in photos and Shutterfly sites. He was very proud that she is a rising senior at UCSB.

Randy loved God, his family, and his many dogs and cats. He enjoyed binge watching Law and Order with Ali and had seen Con Air, Point Break, and Tombstone more times than we care to count. Randy said living on his hill with his chows, night vision goggles, and cross bow made him ready for any Zombie Apocalypse. He was also inordinately proud of his twelve year perfect attendance pin at Good Shephard Lutheran Church. And he would never say no to Sunday brunch. Randy is survived by Ali, his father, LeRoy, his sister Marla (Tom) McGregor, and many nieces and nephews. He was loved by those who knew him and will be missed by all. A celebration of Randy's life will be planned in the near future.

