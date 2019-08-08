|
|
Sally Ann Demchak peacefully passed away at her home in La Mesa, CA on April 2, 2019. Sally was born on March 14, 1928 in Rochester, New York to parents Samuel and Josephine Lombardo, now deceased. Sally was the oldest of three daughters: Maryann Oliver and Patricia Miner, both deceased. Sally was a long time resident of La Mesa, CA where she resided with her husband, retired USAF Major Paul J. Demchak and four children. She is survived by her husband, Paul, and their four children: Barry, Scott, Robyn and Karen Gilbert. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and one great grandson.
Sally and Paul enjoyed traveling the world during and after Paul retired from the U.S. Air Force. For many years, Sally was a legal secretary. She also worked with the legal community typing legal briefs, transcripts and books. Sally worked with college students, university students and staff members to produce their graduation theses. Sally and Paul walked the hills of La Mesa, with many of their friends, for an early morning workout. Throughout the years, Sally was no stranger to tournament bowling, golf and many bridge groups.
Sally was a Parishioner of St. Martin's Roman Catholic Church of La Mesa, CA.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019