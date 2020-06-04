Sharlene "Sherry" Ann Radford, age 73, of Alpine, CA, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12:32pm at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, CA.

Sherry was born on March 26, 1947 in San Diego, CA. The daughter of Samuel Nathan and Anna Marie (Melching) Simpson, and was a resident of Alpine, CA for 42 years. She worked in Cosmetology, and later held several office positions for Teledyne Ryan, VSE Corporation, and Comarco Inc., over a ten-year period.

Ultimately, she was able to transition to her true passion as a caregiver to everything around her for over 30 years; family, friends, charities, schools, animals and gardening. Her strong love of God and family was reflected in everything she did. Sherry was born with the unique ability to intently listen and discover the needs of others and then make it her mission to ensure those needs and dreams were fulfilled (often times instead of her own). A selfless, kind, and giving woman who took great pleasure in sending care packages, providing warm hospitality, playful humor, loving hugs, and offering treats and snacks to her grandchildren. She dedicated her time and attention to making all around her feel cherished and encompassed the true spirit of giving to others without expectations of gain. She leaves behind a strong legacy of faith for her family.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Ed Radford Jr.; three daughters and spouses, Laura and Tracy Ediger, Rachel and Andrew Oberreuter, and Tessa Getz; and seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Anna, Evelynn, Emilee, Colton, Sarah, and Garrett; and her two brothers and spouses, Bill and Margaret Simpson, Ron and Deein Simpson; one niece, Brigette and two nephews, Travis and Justin.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 4:00 - 8:00pm at Poway- Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd, Poway, CA. 858-748-4101.

