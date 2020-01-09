|
|
Thomas Charles Dyke, age 81, of Alpine, California, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Thomas was born June 12, 1938.
Tom, or Tommy, as he was affectionately known by many, was the epitome of the American dream. Literally a rags to riches story, Tom was very much a self-made man who believed in hard work, dedication, and implementing high standards. Tom was an icon in east county where he established Tom C. Dyke Drilling & Blasting. He became widely known in the construction field for his expertise in handling rock jobs. His drilling and blasting company helped set industry standards that were difficult to match. His motto always was "If you are even going to bid a job, you do that job to the absolute best of your ability."
Tom was also known in the world of real estate and always had an eye for prospective projects. He believed in "You got to look at the potential of what it can be, not how it looks now." Tom had the ability to see investments in buildings, homes, and land that others could not. Like his vision for the construction world, his ability to grow a broken down piece of property into a thriving business was uncanny.
Tom was never one to show off or gloat on his success. As much as he was successful, he was also charitable. He believed in supporting causes including but not limited to the Alpine Youth Center and the Alpine VFW. He was also no stranger to those who he saw on the streets needing a hand up. Those who truly needed it felt his compassion over the years.
Much like his favorite animal, the bald eagle, Tom was something of a rare site to see. Very much a private, independent, and self-sufficient man, Tom enjoyed his solitude. When he made an appearance, people generally took notice. He was a commanding presence that was immediately felt. Those who know what it was like to sit opposite him in his office no doubt can tell stories of their meetings and there would be times such exchanges could last for hours. When needed, Tom was generous with his time.
Tom leaves behind four generations of family. His parents Emma and Floyd also contributed four sisters including Marion, twins Judy and Jane, and Cathy who left us in 2006. Tom had three children including Rose Marie, Paul, and Tom the 2nd. His three children have combined to produce two generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren including Gage, whom sadly passed in 2014, Mykenna, John, Chris, Marita, Robert, WynnDee, BreeZee, Trevor, Ciela, Nakiya, TreyShawn, LeeAnna, LaNyah and Marquise.
We can all gather inspiration and peace in Tom's favorite bible passage: Isaiah 40:31. "For those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/el-cajon-ca/thomas-dyke-8974066.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020