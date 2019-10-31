|
|
Violet Helen Cochran peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Alpine, CA on October 14, 2019. Helen was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 6, 1923, to parents Gustav and Martha Peterson, now deceased. Helen was the younger of two daughters. She was a longtime resident of San Diego, living in Point Loma (15 yrs.), Mt Helix (22 yrs.) and Alpine (40 yrs.). Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Patton Cochran, and survived by her son, Martin Cochran; son, Cameron Cochran; daughter, Kathleen Pardini; grandchildren, Laura Henderson, Jerrod Pardini, Enjoli Spaulding, Cheryl Ku and eight great-grandchildren.
At only 19 years of age, Helen boarded the train in Chicago and was San Diego bound to get married and to help in the war effort. She became one of the top secretaries for Convair, where she was also awarded for selling the most war bonds. She had many occupations over the years including working for the SD County Library system, department of housing and as a real estate agent. Helen enjoyed, traveling both domestic and abroad, oil painting, sewing, bridge, bunko, singing with the Alpine Chorale and spending time with her family. In her spare time she volunteered for the March of Dimes, PTA and The Grossmont Hospital Auxiliary as a "Pink Lady". She always said that the most important job she ever had was being a wife, mother and homemaker, raising her three children.
Helen was a devout Christian and leaves a precious legacy and treasured memories to the lives she touched. Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother will be deeply missed!
Funeral services will be held on November 8th at El Camino Memorial Park Chapel. A viewing will take place at 10:00am and celebration of life at 11:00am. After the Internment a reception will follow.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019