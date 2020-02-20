|
|
Virginia (Jinny) Beazley Lambert passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 after a sudden illness. The daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Howard Beazley (nee: Mary Buckner), Jinny was born in Marshall, MO on October 28, 1927. Jinny always had one foot firmly planted in the Heartland where her father and his partner Russell Nicholas formed the Nicholas-Beazley Airplane Co. An artist both in reality and at heart, Jinny's well-trained eyes and ears focused equally on works of the masters and the avant garde, including a life long love of jazz. Always somewhat ahead of her time, Jinny was most energized and animated when living at the intersection of convention, experimentation and discovery. An avid traveler throughout her life, Jinny's curiosity and exuberance knew no geographic bounds!
Jinny's love and commitment to family seemed only amplified when it came to her great nephews and niece. As one wrote after her passing: "I think often of how many ways we have been beneficiaries of Aunt Jinny's warmth, generosity and outstanding role modeling. Things won't be the same without her, but we know we are so much better off for her impact and lasting influence on our lives." Aunt Jinny was the last of the 'Greatest Generation' in our family, and she lived up to that designation in every way throughout her life.
Having attended Lindenwood College in St Charles, MO, Jinny graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in art education. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. She proceeded to work, consecutively, as a librarian, cartographer, bookseller and artist. She married Major John Edward (Jack) Lambert – later Colonel - in March, 1965. Jack had served in WWII, the Korean conflict and spent two tours of duty in Viet Nam early in their married life. Jinny was a quietly courageous Army wife. She and Jack started their lives together in Ft. Leavenworth, KS, and ended their tour of duty in Honolulu prior to retiring to Alpine, CA. in 1972. Jack died of leukemia in 1990.
A long-time docent and supporter of the San Diego Art Museum, Jinny was also an enthusiastic contributor to the Alpine (CA) Library. In both instances, her desire was to spread light, learning and inspiration. Of course, this included her support of The Nicholas Beazley Aviation Museum.
Pre-deceased by all immediate family members of her generation, including her sister Georganne Beazley Coe, Jinny is survived by her nieces, nephew, grand-nephews and grand-niece: Susan Coe Adams (Albert) - sons, Charley and Willie; Jamie Coe (Debbie) – son, Ben; Linda Coe ("niece-in-law") – son, Ian, daughter Allison; Molly Coe Niven (David) – son, Ben. Aunt Jinny was the quintessential role model for how to approach life with persistence, curiosity, creativity, and generosity. While she will be greatly missed, her indefatigable spirit and zest for life will continue to live on through all who knew her.
A late spring memorial service in Marshall, MO is being planned. The family asks that memorial contributions be directed, in Jinny's name, to the Nicholas Beazley Aviation Museum 1985 S Odell Ave, Marshall, MO 65340 or the Alpine, CA Library 1752 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901.
Published in The Alpine Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020