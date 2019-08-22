|
|
Loving husband and father made his final deployment on 15 August 2019 after fighting stoically with cancer. Survived by his wife Maria (Liz) Fuller of 50 years and his seven children, Barbie, Tony, Billy, Veronica, Robert, Colleen, Maureen, their spouse's, 25 grand-children, and 8 great grand-children.
Mr. Fuller served for 29 years, faithfully, in the United States Army Corps of Engineers. He was involved in numerous tours and support missions in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Gulf War, and Operation Enduring Freedom; as well as being an integral part of the Drug Enforcement Agency here in San Diego. He retired as a 1st Sergeant and was liked and well respected by everyone he met. A union member with Operators Engineers Local number 3 for 15 years.
Born in Chico California, and raised in Glen Ellen California. Mr. Fuller also earned the rank of Eagle Scout; which helped him become the exceptional Leader, Mentor, Guide, Teacher, Friend, Loving Father and Husband we all knew him to be.
A man of excellent integrity, as well as an impressive model of character, it is only now that we realize we never told him enough how much we love and cherish all that he gave and devoted to us. We are appreciative and forever grateful of his life that he shared with us.
With a huge heart and healthy sense of humor, Mr. Fuller would want to remind us, "Now that I am gone, the Republican party has lost one more winning vote".
~ "The leader of the band is tired and his eyes are growing old. But, his blood is in our instruments and his song is in our souls. Our lives have been a poor attempt to emulate this man; the living legend. We are just a living legacy to the Leader of the Band."
Published in The Alpine Sun from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019