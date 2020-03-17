GREENVILLE — Carolyn "Sue" Harriger, age 66, of Greenville, formerly of Piqua and Toledo, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

She was born January 25, 1954 in Matewan, WV to the late Lloya and Celestine (Dyer) Coleman; went to Nursing School at the University of Toledo; worked at hospitals in Toledo and then as a home healthcare aide in the Piqua area; a member of the Solid Rock Apostolic Church, Bradford; played several instruments and sang; enjoyed cooking; and loved being a mom and nana.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Jim" Harriger; infant brother; and sister, Patricia Ann "Annie" Bertram.

Sue is survived by her sons, Anthony (Sherrie) Ensley of Toledo, Brandon (Anndrea) Harriger of Greenville, and Timothy Hayes of Dayton; daughters, Angella (Leroy) Pirtle of Dayton, and Melissa (Chris) Matheny of Greenville; 15 grandchildren, Connor and Reese Harriger, Finn Ensley, Deanna (DJ) Gerner, Breanna, Teanna, Keanna and Hunter Hayes, Yisreal, Leanna and Lezekiel Pirtle, Alan "A.J." (fiancée, Hannah Knight), William and Sarah Dich, and Zachary Harriger; great grandson, Roland Harriger; sisters, Lillie "Jane" Coleman and "Kathy" Eileen Coleman, both of Toledo; brother-in-law, Robert Bertram of Toledo; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service to be held Saturday at 12 noon at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley funeral home, Covington with Minister Timothy Hayes, Pastor Matthew O'Shell and Minister Ryan Kearney officiating. Graveside Service to take place Monday at 2pm at Dayton National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday at the funeral home from 10am until time of service. Memorial

Contributions may be made to Solid Rock Apostolic Church, Bradford. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

Before attending, please visit www.stockerfraley.com for any updates regarding limitations to services that may be put into place.