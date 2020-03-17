PIQUA — James H. Edge was a native of Piqua, Ohio, born 8 September 1934 to the late Emerson Buxton and Elsie May Burton Edge.

Preceded in death by brother Robert Burton Edge.

He is survived by several cousins and close friends.

A graduate of Piqua Central High School (1952). B. Sc. (1958) and M. Sc. (1961) from The Ohio State University. He served as a medical laboratory specialist in the U. S. Army at Fort Knox, Kentucky 1958-1960 with an honorable discharge 1964.

His occupation was a Clinical Chemist employed at Grant Hospital, Consolidated Biomedical Laboratories (now Lab Corp) and retired from Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio in 1997.

He volunteered at the Ohio History Connection archives for more than 11 years.

Jim was an avid genealogist and authored 6 family history books. H

e was a loyal and caring friend to many and died peacefully in faith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm. at O. R. Woodyard Northwest Chapel, 2990 Bethel Rd. Columbus, OH 43220. Graveside service will be held 1 pm. Friday at Forest Hill Cemetery, 8660 N. St. Rt. 66, Piqua, Oh 45356.

