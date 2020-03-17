TROY — Jennifer Marlene Johnson, age 36, of Troy passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at Kettering Hospital.

Jennifer was born on May 11, 1983 in Dayton, Ohio to Gary L. and Cassie M. (Stanley) Johnson of Troy.

In addition to her parents, Jennifer is survived by her children: David Dinardo, Jr., Destiney Dinardo, and Krystal Dinardo; and brother: Eric Johnson.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandparents: Robert C. and Lena M. Johnson, and Glenn and Ethel Stanley; and brother: Roger Johnson.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Fountain Pointe I, 4665 Cornell Road, Ste 170

Cincinnati, OH 45241. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.