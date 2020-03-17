BRADFORD — John R. Sanders, age 96, of Bradford, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at the Dayton VA.

He was born October 28, 1923 in Piqua to the late Orville and Tenia (Patterson) Sanders; attended Ansonia High School; took Agriculture/Husbandry courses at the Ohio State University; a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during WWII; retired from NCR where he worked for over 26 years; also sold cars at Elson Ford in Versailles for many years; a lifetime member of the Greenville and Covington Eagles (Aeries 2177 & 3998); a member of the Antioch Shrine, Scottish Rite, and Masonic Lodge, Gettysburg; American Legion #435, Versailles; AMVETS Post #66, Covington; he was a locksmith, loved playing cards, going to auctions, restoring cash registers, and driving his 64-1/2 red Mustang convertible in parades.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine Sanders, just 2 months before him; grandson, Gary Smith; son-in-law, Dean Shafer; brother, Glen (Patty) Sanders; sister, Betty Fraze Kueterman and her first husband, Dale Fraze.

John is survived by five children, Gloria Shafer, Joyce & Darrell Marshall, Annie & Edsel Gregg, Georgia & John Hartzell, Rick & Connie Sanders, all of Bradford; grandchildren, Mindy & Tom Storrie, Ron & Angie Shafer, John & Jeanette Marshall, Julie & Bill Covault, Shelly & Clint Gasson, Kelly & Nick Hansen, Jim Smith, Brenda & Kent Canan, Randy Hartzell, Bob & Charlene Hartzell, Rick & Joann Sanders, Russ & Aleisha Sanders, Jennifer & Aaron Flora; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Max (Linda) Subler, and Bob Kueterman; sister-in-law, Sharon Black; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Saturday at Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford with Pastor Daryl Peeples officiating. Interment Harris Creek Cemetery, Bradford with Military Honors by the V.E.T.S. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at the funeral home with Masonic Service at 7:45, followed by Scottish Rite ring ceremony. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dayton VA Hospice or the Shriners.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

Before attending, please visit www.stockerfraley.com for any updates regarding limitations to services that may be put into place.