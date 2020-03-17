PIQUA — Ray Cantrell, 89, of Piqua passed away at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

He was born July 16, 1930 in West Liberty, Kentucky to the late Bryan and Elizabeth "Sissie" (Young) Cantrell.

He married Goldie Cantrell September 30, 1949 in Paintsville, Kentucky, she preceded him in death April 15, 2017.

Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis (Philip) Snapp and Sharon (Thomas) Brandt all of Piqua; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Cantrell of Springfield; five grandchildren, Thomas (Heather) Brandt, Shane (Krista) Snapp, Ryan (Bridget) Snapp, Nicholas (Jen) Cantrell, Kiel (Rebekah) Cantrell; twelve great grandchildren; and a sister, Reva (Clifford) Lyons of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jack Cantrell, and a brother, Roy Cantrell.

Mr. Cantrell retired from Val Decker Meat Packing Company as a Meat Cutter following twenty seven years of employment. He served as a Security Guard at the Piqua Country Club and established and managed Ray's Bike Shop for many years. He had been a resident of Garbry Ridge Assisted Living for the past few years.

He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends.

A private service will be held at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Ratliff officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the Piqua Christian Church, 3969 W. State Route 185, Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

