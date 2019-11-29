Agnes Brown Graves Wise of Miamisburg, Ohio died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the home of her son in Lawrenceburg.
Agnes is survived her loving sons Bruce K. and Steven R.; three step daughters, Jackie Buckwalter of Leesburg, Florida, Terri Dunnington of Springboro, Ohio, and Cindy Sutter of Dayton, Ohio.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, beginning at 2 p.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 30, 2019