Agnes Brown (Graves) Wise

Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
40342
(502)-839-5151
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Masonic Cemetery
Stamping Ground, KY
Obituary
Agnes Brown Graves Wise of Miamisburg, Ohio died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the home of her son in Lawrenceburg.
Agnes is survived her loving sons Bruce K. and Steven R.; three step daughters, Jackie Buckwalter of Leesburg, Florida, Terri Dunnington of Springboro, Ohio, and Cindy Sutter of Dayton, Ohio.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1, beginning at 2 p.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground, Kentucky.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Nov. 30, 2019
