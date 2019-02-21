Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aileen Shely. View Sign

Aileen Shely, 89, wife of Raymond E. Shely, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Born in Lawrenceburg, she was a daughter of the late Delbert and Betty Shouse.

She was retired from IBM, a longstanding member of Northeast Christian Church, and present member of Broadway Christian Church, and member of the Rebecca Circle.

Survivors other than her husband are four children, Susan Paulette (Charles) Craig, Cincinnati, Ohio, Patricia Ann (Thomas) Mahany, Cincinnati, Alan Ray (Carolyn) Shely, Lexington, and Rebecca (Greg) Yeary, Lexington; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Roy Shouse, and three sisters, Laura Hullette, Betty Jean Brown and Lucille Crask.

Aileen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, "Memaw", great-grandmother, and friend who went home on Valentine's Day to be with her Creator, the God of Love. Just one day shy of her 72nd wedding anniversary and four days shy of her 90th birthday. We will miss her terribly, but her legacy of love, faith, and generosity to all, especially her acts of kindness to the elderly will never be forgotten.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, Feb.19 at Glensboro Christian Church in Lawrenceburg. Burial was in Sand Springs Cemetery.



463 East Main Street

Lexington , KY 40509

(859) 252-6767 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anderson News on Feb. 22, 2019

