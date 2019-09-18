Allen E. Dennis

Loving, father, son and brother passed away at the hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas on Sunday, Sept.8, 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Mary W. Hart, father, E. E. Dennis and daughters,Whisper Goodman, Tia (Nell )Goss, Lacey (Charles)Mallory, Wendy Robinson, and sisters, Sherry Dennis, Anita (Hector)Hernandez, and Kim (Max) Klassen, brother, Raymond (Kathi) Hart, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Clarence Hart Jr., and his grandparents.
Memorial service will be held at Owen's Funeral Home on Dixie Highway on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Service will start at 7:00 p.m.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 19, 2019
