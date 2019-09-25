Allene Gaffney Games, 80, of Lawrenceburg, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her residence. Allene is the wife of 34 years to Jimmy A. Games.
Including her husband, Allene is survived by her children, Charlene Hostin of Texas, Darlene Spencer of Lawrenceburg, Lisa Carter of Colorado, Melody Games of Kansas and John Thompson of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Joyce Hunt of Versailles, Elsie David of Garrard County; and a brother, Arthur "June" Gaffney, Jr., of Garrard County.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Mattingly and Dr. Jeff Eaton officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. till time of service Thursday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.
Published in The Anderson News on Sept. 26, 2019