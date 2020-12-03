1/1
Amy Elizabeth Shyrock
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Elizabeth Shryock, 32, of Lawrenceburg passed away Nov. 28, 2020 from complications of pneumonia at UK Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.
Born Oct 19, 1988 in Lexington, Amy is the daughter of Bobby and Marilyn Peach Shryock of Lawrenceburg.
A 2009 graduate of Anderson County High School, Amy attended Lawrenceburg First Baptist Church. Amy loved spending time with her family, shopping, going to the movies, and family trips to Gatlinburg.
Including her parents, Amy is survived by her brother, Adam Louis Shryock and his wife Devin; a niece, Adalynn "Addie" Whitaker; paternal grandparents, Juanita "Nita" Shryock of Lawrenceburg and the late Louis J. Shryock; maternal grandparents, Charles Peach of Lawrenceburg and the late Janice Stratton Peach; an uncle, Mike Shryock (Sherri Brown); aunts, Diane Polly and her husband Paul, Charlene Cornish and her husband Paul, and Martha Peach (Craig Peach); and numerous cousins.
Private services will be held at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Dr. Jeff Eaton will officiate the service. Burial will be in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or First Baptist Church "From the Heart", 111 N. Main St., Lawrenceburg, KY 40342.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anderson News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved