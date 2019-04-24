Ashton Deneen Corn, 32, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Ashton is the daughter of Lynette Deneen (Willard) Drury and husband David of Lawrenceburg and John Michael "Mike" Corn and wife Susie of Fortville, Indiana.
Including her parents, Ashton is survived by three children, Naytric Haliburton, Ahlijah Bolling and Kylon Jace Brewer, all of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Marisha Leicole Corn, Jerica Laine Corn both of Lawrenceburg; a step sister, Megan Nicole Drury of Lawrenceburg; grandparents, Bruce and Eudenia Willard and Maurice Corn, all of Lawrenceburg.
Services were Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday.
Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com.
Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019