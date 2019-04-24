Send Flowers Death Notice



Including her parents, Ashton is survived by three children, Naytric Haliburton, Ahlijah Bolling and Kylon Jace Brewer, all of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Marisha Leicole Corn, Jerica Laine Corn both of Lawrenceburg; a step sister, Megan Nicole Drury of Lawrenceburg; grandparents, Bruce and Eudenia Willard and Maurice Corn, all of Lawrenceburg.

Services were Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at



Ashton Deneen Corn, 32, of Lawrenceburg, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Ashton is the daughter of Lynette Deneen (Willard) Drury and husband David of Lawrenceburg and John Michael "Mike" Corn and wife Susie of Fortville, Indiana.Including her parents, Ashton is survived by three children, Naytric Haliburton, Ahlijah Bolling and Kylon Jace Brewer, all of Lawrenceburg; two sisters, Marisha Leicole Corn, Jerica Laine Corn both of Lawrenceburg; a step sister, Megan Nicole Drury of Lawrenceburg; grandparents, Bruce and Eudenia Willard and Maurice Corn, all of Lawrenceburg.Services were Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home with Bro. Noal Cotton, Jr. officiating. Burial followed in Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation was Friday.Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Published in The Anderson News on Apr. 25, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anderson News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close